Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Eurobank EFG upgraded Callon Petroleum Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. EuroPacific Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut Callon Petroleum Company from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) opened at 11.84 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum Company has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The firm’s market cap is $2.38 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Callon Petroleum Company had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 122.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Weant sold 4,000 shares of Callon Petroleum Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter valued at $67,661,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter valued at $62,283,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum Company by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,129,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,803,000 after buying an additional 2,958,600 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum Company by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,688,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 2,813,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum Company during the third quarter valued at $31,528,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

