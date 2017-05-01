Callidus Software Inc. (CALD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

CALD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on shares of Callidus Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Callidus Software from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) traded up 0.119% during trading on Monday, reaching $21.075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,885 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. Callidus Software has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock’s market cap is $1.34 billion.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company earned $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.59 million. Callidus Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. Callidus Software’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callidus Software will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callidus Software news, insider Leslie Stretch sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,165,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $141,886.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Callidus Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callidus Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Callidus Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callidus Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Callidus Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

