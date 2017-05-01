California Water Service Group (CWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.30 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) traded down 0.56% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.50. 40,041 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $39.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $82,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,384,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,612,000 after buying an additional 258,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,779,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,419,000 after buying an additional 110,306 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

