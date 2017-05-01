California Water Service Group (CWT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gabelli

Gabelli lowered shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered California Water Service Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) traded down 1.12% on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 68,932 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company earned $122.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “California Water Service Group (CWT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gabelli” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/california-water-service-group-cwt-downgraded-to-hold-at-gabelli.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $82,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $294,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 2,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.