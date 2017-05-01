California First National Bancorp (CFNB) Posts Earnings Results

California First National Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. California First National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

California First National Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFNB) traded up 0.61% on Monday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.57. California First National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California First National Bancorp stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of California First National Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of California First National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp is a bank holding company of California First National Bank (CalFirst Bank or the Bank) and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp (CalFirst Leasing). The primary business of the Company is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

