CalAtlantic Group Inc (CAA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “CalAtlantic Group, Inc. operates as a homebuilder. The company offers crafted homes. It also provides mortgage financing services to its homebuyers; and title examination services. Calatlantic Group Inc., formerly known as Standard Pacific Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of CalAtlantic Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAtlantic Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) opened at 36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43. CalAtlantic Group has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. CalAtlantic Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAtlantic Group will post $3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 15,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $572,803.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000.

CalAtlantic Group Company Profile

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

