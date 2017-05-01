CalAtlantic Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (CAA)

CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

CalAtlantic Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CalAtlantic Group to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) traded down 1.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. 1,703,068 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. CalAtlantic Group has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. CalAtlantic Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. CalAtlantic Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CalAtlantic Group will post $3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 15,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $572,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAtlantic Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded CalAtlantic Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CalAtlantic Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CalAtlantic Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

About CalAtlantic Group

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

