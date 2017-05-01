Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (CHY)

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) traded up 0.69% on Monday, hitting $11.73. 219,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

