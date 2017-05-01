Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund (CHI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) opened at 11.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/calamos-conv-opptys-income-fund-chi-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-04-updated.html.

About Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund is an enhanced fixed income offering that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.