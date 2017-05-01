Insider Buying: CafePress Inc (PRSS) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,822 Shares of Stock

CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS) major shareholder Lloyd I. Miller III bought 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,301.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS) opened at 2.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. CafePress Inc has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.43 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CafePress stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.27% of CafePress worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CafePress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of CafePress in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc is an online retailer of personalized products offering various gifts and accessories, including t-shirts and apparel, mugs and drinkware, and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. The Company conducts its business on its primary United States-based domain, CafePress.com, and also operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

