Caesarstone (CSTE) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) has trended positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Caesarstone earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) traded up 0.76% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 36,258 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.88. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm earned $135 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesarstone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets.

