Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) opened at 32.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $33.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business earned $477 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $244,005.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,613 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,611. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 63,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,322,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 645,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 78,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 70,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

