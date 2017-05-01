Share Repurchase Program Approved by Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Board

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase $525 million in shares on Wednesday, February 1st, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 79% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) opened at 32.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business earned $477 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $61,169.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,176.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,613 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,611. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cadence-design-systems-cdns-to-buyback-525-million-in-stock-updated.html.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.