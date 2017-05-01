Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Share Price

Headlines about Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) traded up 2.044% during trading on Monday, reaching $23.715. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,040 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.45 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC raised Cabot Oil & Gas Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank set a $28.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America Corp lowered Cabot Oil & Gas Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised Cabot Oil & Gas Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cabot-oil-gas-co-cog-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-12-updated.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.