Brokerages Set Cabot Corp (CBT) Target Price at $59.20

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Cabot Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cabot Corp in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) opened at 60.19 on Monday. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm earned $611 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.25 million. Cabot Corp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 8.68%. Cabot Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Cabot Corp (CBT) Target Price at $59.20” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cabot-corp-cbt-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

In other news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 61,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $3,629,007.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,054.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 37,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,171,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,205 shares of company stock valued at $22,482,654. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 185,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Corp by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,960,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Corp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after buying an additional 43,360 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cabot Corp by 19.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,497,000 after buying an additional 510,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Corp

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.