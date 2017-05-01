Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Cabot Corp (CBT) Share Price

Media coverage about Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 51 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. 81,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.25 million. Cabot Corp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cabot Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cabot Corp in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other Cabot Corp news, insider Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 37,695 shares of Cabot Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $2,171,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 23,159 shares of Cabot Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,332,800.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,313.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,205 shares of company stock worth $22,482,654 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cabot Corp

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

