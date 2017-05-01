Alpha Windward LLC Raises Stake in CA, Inc. (CA)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in CA were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CA by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CA by 155.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefty Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of CA by 5,080.4% in the first quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) opened at 32.83 on Monday. CA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CA shares. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of CA in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. FIG Partners downgraded CA to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

