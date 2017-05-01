CA, Inc. (CA) Position Increased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CA were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CA by 155.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CA by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 357,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in CA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.75. 599,693 shares of the stock traded hands. CA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CA, Inc. (CA) Position Increased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ca-inc-ca-position-increased-by-first-midwest-bank-trust-division.html.

CA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of CA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.