C R Bard Inc (BCR) Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of C R Bard worth $38,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C R Bard by 349.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C R Bard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of C R Bard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C R Bard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C R Bard by 60.1% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) opened at 307.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.90 and its 200 day moving average is $234.24. C R Bard Inc has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $307.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.63.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.15 million. C R Bard had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C R Bard Inc will post $11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. C R Bard’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

BCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of C R Bard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of C R Bard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C R Bard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of C R Bard from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C R Bard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.50.

In other news, Director Gail K. Naughton sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.22, for a total value of $86,692.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Deford sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total transaction of $1,393,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,873 shares of company stock worth $23,499,514. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

C R Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

