C R Bard Inc (BCR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $245.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered C R Bard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen and Company upped their target price on C R Bard from $240.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on C R Bard from $237.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C R Bard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on C R Bard from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. C R Bard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.50.

Shares of C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) opened at 307.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.90 and its 200 day moving average is $234.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.63. C R Bard has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $307.88.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.15 million. C R Bard had a return on equity of 48.48% and a net margin of 14.31%. C R Bard’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C R Bard will post $11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. C R Bard’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other C R Bard news, VP Betty D. Larson sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.92, for a total value of $793,108.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,487.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frank Lupisella, Jr. sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $1,101,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,873 shares of company stock worth $23,499,514. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C R Bard during the fourth quarter worth about $141,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C R Bard during the fourth quarter worth about $85,208,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of C R Bard by 138.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 592,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,855,000 after buying an additional 343,449 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C R Bard by 82.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 528,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,458,000 after buying an additional 239,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C R Bard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,035,000 after buying an additional 176,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C R Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

