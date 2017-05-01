BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94.

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 807,547 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.36. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.58% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $403.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider Rex D. Geveden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $91,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,757.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 5,273,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $240,825,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

