BWX Technologies (BWXT) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Press coverage about BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BWX Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) opened at 49.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.36. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company earned $403.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.61 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 72.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bwx-technologies-bwxt-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP James D. Canafax sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $209,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 5,273,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $240,825,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.