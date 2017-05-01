BWS Financial Lowers Tribune Media Co (TRCO) Price Target to $48.00

Tribune Media Co (NYSE:TRCO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tribune Media from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tribune Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) traded up 5.8345% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.6931. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,741 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 246.4529 and a beta of 1.44. Tribune Media has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Tribune Media had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tribune Media will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BWS Financial Lowers Tribune Media Co (TRCO) Price Target to $48.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bws-financial-lowers-tribune-media-co-trco-price-target-to-48-00.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Media by 181.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,267,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,814,000 after buying an additional 1,461,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,811,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Media by 18.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Media Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Media Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.