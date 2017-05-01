Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Burlington Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $105.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company set a $103.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $90.50) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. 723,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.54. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $99.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 193.88% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,184,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $321,434.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,627 shares of company stock worth $5,452,685 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. ARP Americas LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

