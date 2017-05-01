Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc (PHF) Major Shareholder Buys $35,366.24 in Stock

Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:PHF) major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $35,366.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bulldog Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 8,600 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $67,424.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 7,699 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $60,360.16.

On Thursday, April 13th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 1,523 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $11,940.32.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $17,733.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 11,457 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $88,562.61.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 7,301 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $57,458.87.

On Friday, February 17th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $15,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 12,174 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $94,713.72.

On Friday, February 3rd, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 6,928 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $53,692.00.

Shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:PHF) opened at 7.90 on Monday. Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Pacholder High Yield Fund Company Profile

Pacholder High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return through current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield, fixed income securities of domestic companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its assets in high yield debt securities.

