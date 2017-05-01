Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 63.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 232,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 276,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/build-a-bear-workshop-inc-bbw-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) opened at 10.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.68 and a beta of -0.11. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm earned $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.