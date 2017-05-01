Buckle Inc Shares Climb 3.1% Following March Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales decreased by 10.1% during the month of March. Buckle’s shares rose by 3.1% in the first day of trading following the news.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) opened at 18.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Buckle has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $280 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Buckle will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Buckle by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Buckle by 15.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after buying an additional 79,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Buckle by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Buckle by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company provides customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-wrapping, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a frequent shopper program.

