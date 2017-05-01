Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $820,000 Position in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC held its stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 16.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the third quarter worth $131,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 4.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) traded down 0.05% on Monday, reaching $124.92. 108,592 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.42. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $125.97.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Praxair had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Praxair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post $5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Praxair’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Praxair from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Praxair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

