CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPL. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 1.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 8.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) opened at 69.18 on Monday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Buckeye Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $924.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America Corp downgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.11 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners, L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Malecky sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $479,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

