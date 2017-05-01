Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Buckeye Partners, L.P. from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) traded up 0.03% on Monday, hitting $69.20. 59,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Buckeye Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm earned $924.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post $4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Malecky sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $479,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,338,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after buying an additional 240,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,222,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,170,000 after buying an additional 218,751 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,677,000 after buying an additional 420,068 shares during the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,433,000 after buying an additional 324,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,309,000 after buying an additional 56,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

