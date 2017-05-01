BTIM Corp. Takes Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 902.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 817.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) opened at 55.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $55.77.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $442,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,101,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,644 shares of company stock worth $4,415,465 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

