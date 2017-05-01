BTIM Corp. Holds Position in Supervalu Inc. (SVU)

BTIM Corp. maintained its stake in Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,354 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Supervalu were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVU. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Supervalu by 40.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 18,688,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 5,418,327 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu during the third quarter valued at about $25,184,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,230,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu during the third quarter valued at about $14,774,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,208,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) opened at 4.09 on Monday. Supervalu Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Supervalu had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Supervalu Inc. will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/btim-corp-holds-position-in-supervalu-inc-svu.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supervalu in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Supervalu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Supervalu in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

About Supervalu

Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Supervalu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supervalu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.