BTIM Corp. Has $511,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) opened at 74.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $74.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.48.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Rapport sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $517,972.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter Zaffino sold 117,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $8,258,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 821,726 shares of company stock valued at $59,930,138. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

