BTIM Corp. cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 93,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Graco by 59.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 126.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) opened at 108.23 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $108.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $340.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.62 million. Graco had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 31.04%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s payout ratio is 202.82%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/btim-corp-has-1-million-position-in-graco-inc-ggg.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graco from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wunderlich downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $29,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena Polyakova sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,141 shares of company stock worth $6,079,043. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.