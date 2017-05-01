BTG plc’s (BTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their buy rating on shares of BTG plc (LON:BTG) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 737 ($9.42) price objective on shares of BTG plc in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.10) price objective on shares of BTG plc in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Investec reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.20) price objective on shares of BTG plc in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.27) price objective on shares of BTG plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.05) price objective on shares of BTG plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 760.22 ($9.72).

BTG plc (LON:BTG) opened at 674.397 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 606.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 599.81. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.59 billion. BTG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 528.36 and a 52-week high of GBX 739.50.

About BTG plc

BTG plc is engaged in the business of healthcare, focusing on Interventional Medicine therapies for liver cancer, emphysema and vascular disorders, specialty pharmaceuticals for acute care uses, and a licensing business. The Company operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Licensing.

