BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,192 Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,084.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $107,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $196,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 0.54% on Monday, hitting $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,875 shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $105.34. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.43 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. Vetr raised Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.92 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

In related news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $5,018,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $146,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

