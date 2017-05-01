Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

News coverage about Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 70 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares. The firm has a market cap of $725.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bryn-mawr-bank-corp-bmtc-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-22.html.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.06 per share, with a total value of $41,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,229.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Lees sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $142,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $652,770 over the last 90 days. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.