BRP Inc (DOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) opened at 32.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. BRP has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

