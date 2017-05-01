Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company earned $465.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded up 0.05% during trading on Monday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 153,362 shares. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 24,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $1,037,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,503,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 27,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brown-brown-inc-bro-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-hits-estimates-updated.html.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.