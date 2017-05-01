Brookfield Canada Office Properties (BOXC) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) (TSE:BOX.UN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Canada Office Properties were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) opened at 23.81 on Monday. Brookfield Canada Office Properties has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Brookfield Canada Office Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOXC. TheStreet raised Brookfield Canada Office Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brookfield Canada Office Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Brookfield Canada Office Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

About Brookfield Canada Office Properties

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other.

