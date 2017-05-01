Brookfield Canada Office Properties (BOX.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Brookfield Canada Office Properties (TSE:BOX.UN) (NASDAQ:BOXC)‘s stock had its “tender” rating restated by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$32.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties from C$31.25 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties from C$29.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Brookfield Canada Office Properties

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other.

