Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $54.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokers Set Expectations for Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (VIVO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokers-set-expectations-for-meridian-bioscience-inc-s-fy2018-earnings-vivo.html.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIVO. CL King started coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on Meridian Bioscience and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) opened at 14.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 142,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 245,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Melissa Lueke acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $50,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,423.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.