TopBuild Corp (BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised TopBuild Corp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TopBuild Corp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on TopBuild Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) opened at 51.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.55. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TopBuild Corp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business earned $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild Corp

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

