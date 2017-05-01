Brokerages Set Standard Life Plc (SL) PT at $390.86

Shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.86 ($5.05).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.74) price target on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Standard Life Plc from GBX 450 ($5.81) to GBX 440 ($5.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Standard Life Plc from GBX 370 ($4.78) to GBX 400 ($5.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.55) price target on shares of Standard Life Plc in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on Standard Life Plc from GBX 365 ($4.71) to GBX 370 ($4.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) traded up 0.636% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 364.422. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.21 billion. Standard Life Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 248.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 414.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 13.35 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Standard Life Plc Company Profile

Standard Life plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Standard Life Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Standard Life Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

