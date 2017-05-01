Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Target Price at $25.37” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokerages-set-ocular-therapeutix-inc-ocul-target-price-at-25-37-2.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $110,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.8% in the first quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) traded down 5.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,808 shares. The firm’s market cap is $269.44 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm earned $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 2,346.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post ($2.20) EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its hydrogel platform technology. The Company’s bioresorbable hydrogel based product candidates are designed to provide sustained delivery of therapeutic agents to the eye.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.