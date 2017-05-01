Brokerages Set Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Price Target at $74.25

Shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LABL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Hilliard Lyons cut Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Multi-Color from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,888,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,104.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Multi-Color by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 915,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,444,000 after buying an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in Multi-Color by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 701,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 130,290 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,847,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Multi-Color by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Multi-Color by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. 44,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Multi-Color has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $81.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Multi-Color will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

