Brokerages Set Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Target Price at $11.33

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts have commented on MGI shares. William Blair downgraded Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Feltl & Co. downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. First Analysis downgraded Moneygram International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) traded down 2.19% on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,845 shares. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $920.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.07 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 193,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 298,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,517,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the first quarter worth about $5,323,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

