Brokerages Set Middleby Corp (MIDD) PT at $143.33

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Middleby Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Middleby Corp in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded up 1.74% during trading on Friday, reaching $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 329,824 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $105.98 and a 1-year high of $150.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average is $131.99.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Middleby Corp had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post $5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,403.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Lamb sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $306,584.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,590.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,235. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Middleby Corp during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Middleby Corp during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Middleby Corp during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Middleby Corp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby Corp

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

