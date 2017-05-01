MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

In other MEG Energy Corp news, Director Timothy Edward Hodgson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.16 per share, with a total value of C$49,280.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp (MEG) PT at $8.72” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokerages-set-meg-energy-corp-meg-pt-at-8-72.html.

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) traded down 2.023% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.055. 1,464,929 shares of the company traded hands. MEG Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion.

MEG Energy Corp Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp (MEG) is a Canada-based oil sands company. It is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is engaged in developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction methods.

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.