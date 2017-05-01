Brokerages Set Lumenpulse Inc (LMP) Target Price at $20.93

Shares of Lumenpulse Inc (TSE:LMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Lumenpulse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lumenpulse in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lumenpulse in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lumenpulse from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lumenpulse from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) traded down 0.024% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,764 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company’s market capitalization is $538.91 million. Lumenpulse has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

About Lumenpulse

Lumenpulse Inc is engaged in the design, development, assembly and sale of lighting products. The Company operates in two segments: Lumenpulse LED products (LP) and other manufacturers’ products (OMP). The Company’s LP segments’ products consist of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. The Company’s LP segment designs, manufactures and sells lighting fixtures and solutions for indoor and outdoor applications with its focus on the commercial, institutional and urban environment markets.

